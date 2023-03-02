On3’s top 10 college football CBs entering 2023: Where Travis Hunter ranks

As long as Deion Sanders is head coach, the Colorado Buffaloes should have no problem attracting the country’s top cornerbacks. Former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter and five-star incoming freshman Cormani McClain comprise likely the best CB duo in the Pac-12 and are set to shine next season in Boulder.

With spring ball on deck, On3 ranked the top 10 cornerbacks in college football entering 2023, and Hunter was given a respectable spot near the top of the list. McClain didn’t make the cut, be he could soon be considered among the game’s best given a strong rookie showing.

Here are the top 10 CBs in college football, per On3:

Aydan White, North Carolina State

Oct 15, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Aydan White (3) intercepts a ball intended for Syracuse Orange wide receiver Courtney Jackson (9) in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The now fourth-year NC State CB had nine passes defended in 2022.

Marcellas Dial, South Carolina

Nov 26, 2022; Clemson, SC, USA; South Carolina corner back Marcellas Dial (24) intercepts a ball intended for Clemson tight end Davis Allen (84) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Dial dialed in three interceptions and nine pass breakups last season for the Gamecocks.

Josh Newton, TCU

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a catch for a touchdown against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Josh Newton (24) during the second quarter of the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has a tough challenge in Week 1 with Newton leading TCU’s secondary.

Fentrell Cypress, Florida State

Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Fentrell Cypress II (23) intercepts the ball in the end zone as North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Justin Olson (83) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Cypress made the decision to transfer from Virginia to Florida State this offseason following a dominant 2022 season.

Will Johnson, Michigan

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) intercepts a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) during the second half of the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Johnson came up with a big interception for Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Kalen King, Penn State

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) makes a catch against Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) in the first half of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Like Johnson, King was also clutch for late in the season as he recorded a Rose Bowl interception.

Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) intercepts a late second quarter pass intended for South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver O’Mega Blake (89). The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

In his true freshman season, Morrison had six interceptions and 10 passes defended.

Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin (5) during a play that would result in a pass interference penalty against Arkansas in the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

McGlothern had 14 pass breakups for Arkansas last season after transferring from LSU.

Travis Hunter, Colorado

After intercepting an Alcorn pass, Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter (12) runs for a touchdown at the Jack Spinks Football Stadium in Lorman, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

With a year of college football now under his belt, the former No. 1 overall recruit is primed to wreak havoc in the Pac-12

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) reacts after a defensive play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Not many SEC quarterbacks were willing to challenge Alabama’s McKinstry last season, and he enters 2023 as the top CB in college football according to On3.

