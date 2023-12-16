On3 thinks Florida football’s 5-star safety commit will flip

The early signing period is quickly approaching, which has Billy Napier and Co. scrambling to keep their highly-ranked recruiting class together long enough to get everyone to ink their commitments. However, it will not be easy sailing for Florida football’s efforts.

The Gators have already seen the departure of a handful of players into the transfer portal as well as a cohort of decommits on the recruiting front. One top commit who looks like he might change his mind could really put a damper on the 2024 class.

Five-star safety Xavier Filsaime out of McKinney, Texas, gave his word to the Orange and Blue back in April but On3’s Corey Bender recently submitted his expert prediction for the coveted defensive back to flip to the Texas Longhorns. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives it a 96% chance of happening.

He hosted the Longhorns last week for a home visit — as well as this week — while also planning an official visit this weekend. Head coach Billy Napier along with defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and new hire Will Harris were expected to stop to see him on Wednesday, ostensibly to get him some face time with the incoming secondary coach.

It appears that the home-state school is poised to win out in the end.

Filsaime is rated at five stars and ranked No. 31 overall and No. 2 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking rated him at four stars has him at Nos. 33 and 2, respectively.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire