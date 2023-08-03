On3 takes a crack at predicting Auburn’s QB competition

The calendar has turned to August, which means that the Auburn Tigers will be playing football within a month’s time.

Because it is close to kickoff, it is time to start discussing the impending quarterback battle between incumbent starter Robby Ashford and Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne.

Both quarterbacks bring exciting qualities to the table. Thorne is a three-year starter and has led the Spartans to a New Year’s Six bowl win. As for Ashford, he brings a dual-threat skillset to the field and has spent a few months longer in Freeze’s system.

While the race is still too early to call, On3 has taken the time to predict who will win Auburn’s quarterback battle.

On3’s Jesse Simonton has taken the time to predict nine of the country’s top quarterback battles heading into fall camp. As for Auburn, Simonton predicts that the new kid on the block will take the reigns of the offense this season, but thinks that Ashford will find his way onto the field.

Hugh Freeze wasn’t crazy about Auburn’s quarterback situation exiting spring practice, bringing in former Michigan State starter Payton Thorne to battle with Ashford in fall camp. Thorne doesn’t have a tremendous ceiling, but he did help the Spartans win 11 games in 2021 (3,200 passing yards and 27 touchdowns) and has ample game experience (2,679 yards and 19 touchdowns last season). In all likelihood both with play, as Ashford is too dynamic of an athlete (709 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2022) to simply hold the QB2 role.

Other battles that Simonton predicts include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Texas A&M.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire