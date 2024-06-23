On3’s Steve Wiltfong predicts Oklahoma to land 2025 4-Star linebacker

The Oklahoma Sooners are looking for their first linebacker commitment of a star-studded 2025 recruiting class. Though much of the attention in recent weeks has been on four-star prospect Elijah Melendez, the Sooners have created some momentum for a player they’ve been recruiting for some time.

On3 director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong issued a prediction favoring the Oklahoma Sooners for four-star linebacker Max Granville.

Out of Sugarland, Texas, Granville is considered a top 200 prospect in the class by 247Sports, On3, and ESPN, who has Granville as the No. 109 prospect in the class. He’s ranked as one of the top 25 players at his position and as high as the No. 9 linebacker in the cycle by Rivals.

Granville was a late addition to the visitor list for the Sooners, spending time with the coaching staff and with a number of players who are already committed in the class.

He’s a 6-foot-2, 225-pound prospect with a fantastic motor. Granville is a natural pass rusher who displays a great spin move, stutter step, and swim move. Though he might be considered a linebacker, he looks like a player who could be a natural cheetah in Zac Alley’s defense.

The Sooners’ main contender for Granville appears to be the Texas A&M Aggies, but with Wiltfong’s prediction, it looks like the Sooners have taken a significant lead.

Update

A few hours after Wiltfong’s prediction for On3, Landyn Rossow, who covers Texas A&M recruiting for Rivals, issued a Futurecast favoring the Sooners.

