On3 Sports’ top 10 impact players in college football

On3 Sports ranks the top impact players across the nation each week of the college football season.

Star quarterbacks Bryce Young (Alabama) and Caleb Williams (USC) remain on top of the rankings. The Heisman hopefuls are off a great start to the 2022 campaign.

Two players saw massive rises into the top 10 of the On3 Impact 300 after monster performances in Week 3.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson enters at No. 8 on the list. He paced the Longhorns’ offensive attack with 182 yards on the ground and three scores. Robinson continues to prove himself as one of the best running backs in the country.

The South Carolina secondary is going to have nightmares about Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers racked up 121 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Gamecocks. His big game sent Bowers up to No. 6 in the Impact 300.

Here is a look at the top 10 players in On3 Sports’ updated Impact 300 rankings.

Will Anderson, Alabama EDGE

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State EDGE

Syndication: Lansing State Journal

Bijan Robinson, Texas RB

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Porter Jr, Penn State DB

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Brock Bowers, Georgia TE

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

CJ Stroud, Ohio State QB

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Peter Skoronski, Northwestern OT

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jordan Addison, USC WR

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams, USC QB

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young, Alabama QB

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

