On3 Sports releases its 2025 five-star update with 32 players included

One five-star update is out as we enter a critical time in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Several players with elite acclaim are considering Texas.

On3 Sports shared its five-star update with a few familiar names for those who follow the Texas Longhorns in recruiting.

The list of notable names includes wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Kaliq Lockett, and Jaime Ffrench, top athlete Michael Terry, impactful offensive linemen Michael Fasusi and Ty Haywood and defensive backs Devin Sanchez, Jonah Williams and Dorian Brew.

Several of the above names could choose elsewhere, but the Longhorns could be in position to win out with multiple players on the list.

Texas is no stranger to adding several five-stars having signed 10 of 247Sports’ composite five-stars over the last three seasons. The Longhorns signed four composite five-stars in each of the last two recruiting classes.

Texas’ list of composite five-star additions includes the following players.

Arch Manning, quarterback, No. 1 overall in 2023 class

DJ Campbell, guard, No. 10 overall in 2022 class

Anthony Hill Jr, linebacker, No. 18 overall in 2023 class

Colin Simmons, edge, No. 18 overall in 2024 class

CJ Baxter, running back, No. 22 overall in 2023 class

Johntay Cook, wide receiver, No. 29 overall in 2023 class

Brandon Baker, offensive tackle, No. 32 overall in 2024 class

Kelvin Banks Jr, offensive tackle, No. 33 overall in 2022 class

Kobe Black, cornerback, No. 34 overall in 2024 class

Xavier Filsaime, safety, No. 37 overall in 2024 class

The Longhorns’ recruiting class rankings might not be that different from those under the past coaching regime, but make no mistake: Head coach Steve Sarkisian is getting elite players at premium positions rather than securing high rankings by adding a high volume of four-stars.

Sarkisian will look to close on a few more talented recruits in the 2025 class.

Updated On3 Industry 5-stars after the latest Top247 rankings release‼️https://t.co/pozgOHbjau pic.twitter.com/E92YP4UTz1 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire