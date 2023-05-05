On3 Sports ranks the top 10 offensive line units in college football

On3 Sports continues its 2023 position groups rankings for the upcoming college football season.

After starting with the quarterback position last week, the newest list goes to the trenches, ranking the best offensive line units in the nation.

Texas checks in at No. 5 on the rankings. The Longhorns return all five starters from a season ago, headlined by freshman All-American Kelvin Banks Jr.

Depth is an area where Texas’ offensive line is as strong as it has been in quite some time. The two deep is full of a blend of quality experience and talent, putting the Longhorns in great shape up front.

The offensive line has been a weakness at Texas for what feels like forever. Inconsistency up front led to struggles in the Charlie Strong and Tom Herman era.

Steve Sarkisian prioritized beefing up the offensive line when he was hired three years ago. Texas signed the No. 1 ranked offensive line class in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Those players, along with the development of the older guys, have started to raise the expectations in Austin.

Here is a complete look at On3’s offensive line rankings ahead of the 2023 season.

Kansas State

The Wildcats aren’t a flashy group compared to many of the blue-chippers on the rest of this list, but versatile guard Cooper Beebe is one of the best linemen in the Big 12 and was the conference’s Lineman of the Year in 2022. This is a unit that paved the way for the Big 12’s second-best rushing attack in 2022.

Florida State

The Seminoles have their deepest OL in over a decade, buoyed by the return of senior left tackle Robert Scott Jr., who opted to come back to school rather than go to the NFL in 2023. FSU also brings back likely starters in center Maurice Smith, seventh-year senior guard D’Mitri Emmanuel and Bless Harris, last year’s starting right tackle who was hurt in the season-opener against LSU, as well as top signee tackle Julian Armella, who redshirted in 2022.

USC

The Trojans lost guard Andrew Vorhees to the NFL, but they turn one of the best interior OL in the Pac-12 in Justin Dedich, plus versatile tackle Jonah Monheim, who is likely to kick inside to guard with other viable tackle options now on the roster. USC added Florida right tackle Michael Tarquin and Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston, both of whom project as Day 1 starters to protect star quarterback Caleb Willams.

Utah

Once again, the Utes project to have one of the better OLs in the country this fall, with three starters back including both guards Keaton Bills and Michael Mokofisi. They have a deep bench of rotational options, many of whom have seen playing time the last two seasons. Head coach Kyle Whittingham believes Utah has 12 guys competing for 10 spots during training camp later this summer.

Alabama

The Crimson Tide’s offensive line projects to go from an inconsistent group to a team strength in 2023, led by potential 1st Round tackle J.C. Latham. Alabama is set on the interior with Seth McLaughlin,Tyler Booker and Darrian Dalcourt all back, and left tackle Elijah Pritchett could be in a fight for his job with 5-star freshman Kadyn Proctor impressing this spring.

Texas

The Longhorns bring back all five starters, headlined by former 5-star tackle Kelvin Banks. Texas has made a strong investment in its OL room thanks to some coordinated NIL packages, and while depth is a bit of a concern, the 1st Team group should be even better in 2023 after a year of growth and chemistry.

LSU

The Tigers’ offensive line was viewed as a weakness before the 2022 season, but after a strong showing from a pair of now-sophomore tackles in Will Campbell and Emery Jones, the group projects as a team strength in 2023. LSU brings back all five starters and has some additive depth pieces in 5-star freshman Zalance Heard and Maryland tackle transfer Mason Lunsford, among others.

Notre Dame

The Irish have perhaps the nation’s top tackle tandem in Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, plus veteran center Zeke Correll. It’s a strong core trio, but Notre Dame does have to sort out both guard spots during training camp. The Irish opted not to grab any transfers so they must like their internal options, which include Andrew Kristofic and Robby Carmody — two upperclassmen guards ready to step into starting roles.

Michigan

The reigning back-to-back Joe Moore Award winners have a retooled OL unit that should still be among the nation’s best in 2023. The Wolverines bring back two of the better guards in the country in Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter, and they’ve added multiple transfers who look primed to start at center (Drake Nugent from Stanford) and tackle (LaDarius Henderson from Arizona State).

Georgia

The Bulldogs return all three interior starting linemen, including one of the nation’s best center’s in Sedrick Van Pran and former 5-star recruit Tate Ratledge at guard. Amarius Mims is a potential 1st Round pick at right tackle who started both College Football Playoff games for UGA last season.

