On3 Sports ranks Texas Top 10 in most intriguing spring games Saturday

It’s game week. The Texas Longhorns football program will give an early look at their 2023 squad on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has less to sort out than in past spring sessions. Sarkisian has his quarterback in Quinn Ewers along with nine other returning offensive starters. There are few questions about his offensive line and skill players.

On the defensive side, Texas features all-conference talent across the board at every level of the unit. Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and company have reportedly had the upper hand so far this spring. Nevertheless, the offense is still functioning well enough to inspire confidence with Quinn Ewers at the helm.

Ewers is likely the focal point for the scrimmage as fans will want to see him perform decisively and wisely. Even so, plenty of newcomers will warrant attention in Saturday’s scrimmage. Anthony Hill, AD Mitchell, Johntay Cook, Cedric Baxter and several others are set to make their debuts in burnt orange.

Jesse Simonton of On3 Sports shared the games he most looks forward to breaking down. Here’s a look at On3 Sports’ 10 most intriguing spring games that occur this weekend.

Texas Longhorns

Expectation for 2023: Texas should be a 10-win team and win the Big 12 conference. I don’t expect anything higher or lower from the team, though some view them as a playoff contender. A conference title and New Years Six Bowl seem like lofty enough expectations for the 2023 season.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Expectation for 2023: Penn State could contend for a Big Ten title. The team loses veteran quarterback Sean Clifford but former five-star quarterback Drew Allar steps in with a great opportunity to face a lesser conference. Though the Big Ten for the most part is softer, it is also top heavy. It’s within reason that Penn State goes 10-2 with losses to Ohio State and Michigan.

Texas A&M Aggies

Expectation for 2023: Talk about a spring game worth watching. I have no clue what to expect from the Aggies this season. The talent is present, but the scheme and culture are suspect. I lean toward the Aggies winning 8 or 9 games this season, but second-year quarterback Connor Weigman could raise the team’s ceiling.

Clemson Tigers

Expectation for 2023: I presently have new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley helping the Clemson Tigers back to the College Football Playoff. The defense has been there for the Tigers in recent seasons, but the offense has been suspect. It’s within the realm of possibility second-year quarterback Cade Klubnik makes a leap similar to the one Max Duggan made a year ago.

USC Trojans

Expectations for 2023: Sticking with the Riley family, Lincoln Riley faces a huge challenge in his second season at USC. The Trojans head coach has a rare talent in 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams at quarterback. In a sense, you have to capitalize on winning with that kind of player. The lack of size and physicality in the trenches and across the Southern California defense could hold back the team.

Georgia Bulldogs

Expectation for 2023: Georgia replaces its starting quarterback Stetson Bennett, but it’s likely they reload. Expect Georgia to be back in the College Football Playoff final again this season. The true suspense might not happen until the National Championship game against the next team on the list.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Expectation for 2023: Ohio State is my early national championship pick despite losing star quarterback CJ Stroud and unique receiver talent Jaxon Smith-Ngigba. They aren’t losing Marvin Harrison Jr, who returns for the presumed final act of potentially one of the best receiving careers in college football history. He’ll have five-star Kyle McCord or five-star Devin Brown throwing him the football at quarterback.

Ole Miss Rebels

Expectation for 2023: The unpredictability of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin makes the Rebels an intriguing team for 2023. Kiffin has successfully reloaded after losing key players in recent seasons. Look for Ole Miss to play a factor in the SEC West and win around 8 games next season.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Expectation for 2023: It’s going to take on-field results for me to be intrigued about Arizona State. Fiery head coach Kenny Dillingham is looking to renovate the culture in Tempe, but he’ll have his work cut out for him.

Tennessee Volunteers

Expectation for 2023: Despite the departure of quarterback Hendon Hooker, I look at Tennessee as a darkhorse playoff contender. Head coach Josh Heupel has made an impressive turnaround at a program that seemed stuck in mediocrity. Look for the Volunteers to make a move past the Alabama Crimson Tide this season.

