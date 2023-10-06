On3 Sports projects a UNC-Ohio State Orange Bowl matchup

If the UNC football team keeps playing like it has through four games in 2023, there’s no reason it won’t be included in a New Years’ Six bowl game.

Carolina’s ultimate goal is the College Football Playoff, but its current focus is narrowed in on Syracuse. The Tar Heels and Orange collide on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m. in Chapel Hill, with each program looking for its fifth win. UNC hopes to remain undefeated, while Syracuse hopes to shake off a tough loss to Clemson last weekend.

It’s never too early to start talking about bowl projections, though.

Earlier this week, On3 Sports released its latest New Years’ Six bowl predictions. There’s a familiar school you might recognize on this list:

Carolina is projected to match up with Big 10 power Ohio State, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to UGA in one of last year’s CFP semifinal matchups.

Like their possible bowl game counterparts, the Buckeyes sit at 4-0. They stole college football headlines last week, taking advantage of a very unfortunate miscue to beat Notre Dame as the clock expired, though are now preparing to host undefeated Maryland on Saturday.

The Tar Heels and Buckeyes have not played since 1975, when the latter dominated UNC in a 32-7 victory. All four games in the series – 1962, 1965, 1972 and 1975, were played in Columbus.

