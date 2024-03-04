On3 Sports asks their biggest question for Texas football in 2024

The Texas Longhorns, like every other football team, have questions heading into the spring. They just might not have as many questions as others.

On3 Sports identified a big one in their questions for every SEC team. They ask if Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will click with his new receiver corps.

Jesse Simonton had the following to say of the Longhorns’ challenge of translating talent to offensive fit for several productive transfer players.

“The Longhorns will enter next season ranked in the Top 3 of most preseason polls, but aside from quarterback Quinn Ewers, Steve Sarkisian’s offense will be breaking in totally new personnel. NFL Combine stars Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell are gone. Same for tight end JT Sanders. Former 5-star Johntay Cook will see an increased role, while newcomers Isaiah Bond, Silas Bolden, Matthew Golden and tight end Amari Niblack must all be immersed within the offense. Does Ewers find a new go-to target? Can the group develop the requisite chemistry and timing to continue to be one of the most electric offenses in the country?”

Ewers’ ability to sync routes with new receivers will be worth monitoring in the upcoming season. While some viewed his lack of production with receiver Xavier Worthy as a red flag, detractors may not take into account how difficult it is to hit 4.21 second 40-yard dash speed in stride.

While it took time to consistently connect with Worthy on passes downfield, it took Ewers and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell all of one offseason to become one of the better duos in the Big 12. The question is, which players on the current roster will be Ewers’ top targets in 2024?

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire