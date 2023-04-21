On3 Sports: Alabama starting QB vs. Texas might not be on their roster

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his coaching staff do not appear satisfied with the quarterback room. Saban could be looking for an upgrade according to one college football analyst.

Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports wrote the following about the Crimson Tide quarterback battle.

It seems like Alabama could still have interest in adding another QB if a certain caliber of player hits the transfer portal market in the coming weeks.

That quote should give Texas fans pause after how strongly Maalik Murphy performed at quarterback in the spring game. Aside from that, it speaks to the level of uncertainty and urgency in Tuscaloosa after losing one of the school’s best ever quarterbacks in Bryce Young.

The urgency will certainly be there for the Crimson Tide’s heavyweight bout with the Longhorns in Week 2. The only question is, who will the Tide lean on to score points in new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ offense?

Last season, Texas felt uneasy about its quarterback room even into its fall camp position battle before righting the ship for Alabama. Nick Saban will hope to do the same in the upcoming months.

Neither Alabama quarterback has clearly separated from the other, according to @mzenitz👀 "It seems like Alabama could still have interest in adding another QB if a certain caliber of player hits the transfer portal market in the coming weeks." (On3+): https://t.co/EhOPw2pwca pic.twitter.com/YCSaST2zAz — On3 (@On3sports) April 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire