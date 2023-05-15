On3 slots LSU 2nd behind Georgia in post-spring SEC power rankings

Even losing quarterback Stetson Bennett IV and a large contingent of defensive players to the NFL draft, Georgia looks to be the team that LSU and everyone else in the SEC will be chasing once again in 2023.

While UGA is likely the top dog in the conference, what’s particularly interesting is the question of who its top competition will be. Coming off an SEC West-winning season, it could be the Tigers.

On3’s Jesse Simonton concurs. In his post-spring SEC power rankings, he listed LSU second, behind the Bulldogs and ahead of Nick Saban’s Alabama team.

Here’s his reasoning behind the decision:

Brian Kelly exceeded expectations in Year 1 with the Tigers, upsetting Alabama and winning the SEC West. Now, he returns an even better team in Year 2, with all five starting o-linemen back, plus quarterback Jayden Daniels, the best set of wideouts in the SEC and freaky linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. headlining a loaded front-seven, which also returns 5-star DL Maason Smith. LSU has once again re-loaded its secondary via the transfer portal this offseason, and while the Tigers must play rival Alabama in Tuscaloosa this year, they enter the summer with fewer question marks than the Tide.

The Tigers certainly return a lot of talent on both sides of the ball and had a huge portal haul, once again. The Crimson Tide lose a lot, conversely, and there are plenty of reasons to believe LSU can repeat as champions of the West.

More Football!

PFF lists Will Campbell among 10 best offensive tackles in 2023 LSU's Jayden Daniels could play his way into 1st-round pick status in 2023 Where could Jayden Daniels end up on LSU's all-time passing leaderboards?

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire