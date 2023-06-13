On3 Roundtable discusses how Texas football can beat Alabama in 2023

The Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to meet in what could be the game of the year in 2023. Last season’s bout produced one of the more compelling performances of the year as the Longhorns nearly pulled off an upset victory without their starting quarterback.

On3 Sports’ J.D. PicKell met with Bama Online’s Tim Watts and Inside Texas’ Bobby Burton to discuss this year’s matchup. Both sides shed light on which team could have the upper hand in the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

For Texas, Bobby Burton made it clear that the team can’t take anything for granted. The Longhorns’ chance of an upset bid begin with making good decisions and protecting the football. Burton said the following on the team’s slim margin for error.

“I think the most important stat line is going to be no turnovers. You can’t go into Tuscaloosa and turn the ball over early in the game and expect to mount any kind of comeback.”

Let’s break down a few of the takeaways from the discussion.

No pressure on Alabama

Aem Texas Vs Alabama 33

Bama Online’s Tim Watts: “I don’t know about pressure being the right word, ’cause it’s a non-conference game. I don’t think it changes the goals one way or another for Alabama or Texas.”

Advertisement

Thoughts: This game is one that Texas might want to win more than Alabama, even with the game in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama, the standard bearer

Inside Texas’ Bobby Burton: “(Alabama has) been the standard for college football for a decade. Texas wants to return to that standard itself. … To do that, they need to go on the road a beat a team like Alabama.”

Thoughts: Obviously, it’s just one game. Last year’s near upset had little bearing on the rest of the season for Texas. Albeit, a win could significantly impact program perception and direction moving forward.

Alabama's element of surprise

Watts: “You can’t really scheme if you don’t know if (the starting quarterback) is Jalen (Milroe), you don’t know if it’s Tyler (Buchner) and you don’t know if it’s Ty Simpson.”

Advertisement

Thoughts: Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees isn’t known for being creative and innovative offensively. I tend to believe the Crimson Tide’s greatest advantage lies on the other side in its defensive talent and experience. The unit should throw more complex looks at Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers this season.

Expectations for Quinn Ewers

Burton: “If he has a productive 25 of 35 … game with no turnovers, (how many touchdowns he throws) doesn’t really matter.”

Thoughts: Burton’s premise is that Texas will score if Ewers protects the football, and he’s probably right. The Longhorns receiving corps of Xavier Worthy, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Jordan Whittington and AD Mitchell should find the end zone if Texas can maintain possession.

Advertisement

Alabama needs to bring pressure

Watts: “You never want Quinn Ewers to be sitting back there counting to five Mississippi with Xavier Worthy running down the field.”

Thoughts: Alabama has several talented defenders and will probably be able to force Ewers to get rid of the ball quickly. The Tide did a good job of getting to Ewers fast last year as well. The interesting wrinkle to watch this season will be what coverages Alabama tags onto its pressures.

Texas should embrace pressure

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Burton: “This is a litmus test of sorts. Texas is not going to see a team as talented as Alabama the rest of the year in the Big 12. … If they can protect Quinn Ewers with the five returning starting offensive linemen, Texas is going to have some success on offense. And if Alabama tries to lean on Texas has success, and Texas can’t protect Quinn Ewers … I think you’re looking at why Vegas has this as a two-score game right now.”

Advertisement

Thoughts: The game legitimately come down to how well Texas can perform offensively. The matchup presents an opportunity for the Longhorns to make a statement about what they will be moving forward. If Ewers can figure out the Alabama defense, it could get ugly for the Tide.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire