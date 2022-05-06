On3 releases their top 10 transfer portal QB rankings, where does Quinn Ewers land?

This offseason showed an influx of quarterbacks enter the transfer portal thanks to the new one-time transfer rule.

The wild coaching carousel was the primary reason for some of the movement, along with several of the nation’s top quarterbacks entering the portal to simply look for more playing time elsewhere.

Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart chose to leave USC once Lincoln Riley was hired, while Oklahoma lost two of their own playmakers due to the same coaching change.

Former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers left Ohio State due to the emergence of C.J. Stroud, and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels departed for West Virginia after receiving limited playing time behind Stetson Bennett.

On Friday, On3 released their rankings of the top 10 quarterbacks who entered the transfer portal in 2022. You may not be surprised by the two quarterbacks atop the list, but it’s interesting to note that Oklahoma’s new quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, did not make the cut.

JT Daniels - Georgia to West Virginia

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Max Johnson - LSU to Texas A&M

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Bazelak - Missouri to Indiana

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Kedon Slovis - USC to Pitt

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix - Auburn to Oregon

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cameron Ward - Incarnate Word to Washington State

Marvin Pfeiffer/The San Antonio Express-News via AP

Jaxson Dart - USC to Ole Miss

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler - Oklahoma to South Carolina

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn Ewers - Ohio State to Texas

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Caleb Williams - Oklahoma to USC

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

1

1

1

1