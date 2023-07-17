On3 releases SEC West preseason predictions

SEC Media Days will be taking place over the week in Nashville, Tennessee. Many lists will be released this week, which will include predictions for divisional finishes and all-SEC preseason squads.

One outlet has elected to release its SEC predictions prior to the start of SEC Media Days. On3’s Jesse Simonton did so on Sunday night.

Where does he predict Auburn to finish in what will be the final season of the “SEC West”? It is no surprise that Auburn will need to prove a ton this season in order to gain respect across the country. Simonton believes that Auburn will be an improved program this season, but feels that their postseason dreams will come early if it comes at all. That is why Auburn is on the bottom half of his SEC predictions.

Auburn will show immediate improvement under Hugh Freeze, and although Payton Throne doesn’t elicit a ton of excitement at QB, the sheer ability to threaten teams through the air should open up even more room for a great set of tailbacks. The Tigers’ OL has been overhauled and the defense should be serviceable to solid. They’re a fringe bowl team.

Who will represent the west in Atlanta? Which team will be the biggest surprise? Here’s a look at Simonton’s preseason prediction of the SEC West ahead of the 2023 season:

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Bulldogs, like Auburn, will have a new head coach this fall. Because of this, no one has any clue how Mississippi State will fare against the SEC. What gives State a murkier outlook, is their change in offensive scheme.

Auburn

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Auburn has plenty of upside thanks to a strong ending to 2023 recruiting, and an impressive transfer portal haul. How quickly will it all come together? Expect the Tigers to go bowling in 2023, but it may take another two or three years to return to College Football Playoff contention.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that LSU and Alabama will be the favorites in the west, but determining which programs will be behind them will be a crapshoot. Ole Miss has plenty of talent to go around, but is prone to losing a game or two that they shouldn’t. Losing a game to Texas A&M or Arkansas in addition to the top contenders could derail their season.

Arkansas

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks will have a new offensive coordinator this fall, and that could be the difference in an eight win season as opposed to a six win season that they experienced last fall. KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders return to the lineup, which will be the scariest QB/RB combo in the conference.

Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This is a make-or-break season for Jimbo Fisher. If the Aggies were to finish third in the SEC West, it better come with a 10-win performance. Texas A&M, like Ole Miss, has plenty of talent. However, they can not fool around and drop a game that they shouldn’t.

Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Another missed trip to Atlanta? Say it isn’t so! Alabama’s performance could be based on consistent QB play. If a trusted starter is named by Nov. 4’s game against LSU, Alabama could change their projected fate. It helps matters that LSU will have to come to Tuscaloosa this season.

LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After last season’s surge to the top of the SEC West, LSU is once again poised to challenge Georgia for the conference championship. The job will be simple (although not easy), as they would need to beat Alabama in order to grab the crown.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire