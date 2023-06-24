On3 recruiting prediction entered in favor of Texas for five-star edge Colin Simmons

Texas is heating up on the recruiting trail.

After receiving three commitments over the span of six days earlier this week, the Longhorns could have more on the way in the near future. On Saturday, Inside Texas’ Gerry Hamilton entered a prediction for Texas to land five-star edge Colin Simmons.

Simmons is currently in Austin for an official visit. The Duncanville product is rated the No. 1 edge in the country and the No. 1 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports composite.

Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M and others are still in the mix for Simmons, but it appears Texas is emerging as the cautious favorite in his recruitment.

Texas recruiting insider @GHamilton_On3 has logged an expert prediction in favor of the Longhorns to land Five-Star Plus+ EDGE Colin Simmons🤘https://t.co/VPNI81Stzi pic.twitter.com/ihPgywzibm — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire