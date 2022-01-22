On3 Recruiting analyst submits prediction for five-star DL David Hicks to land at Oklahoma

Oklahoma is hosting players on visits this weekend from across the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes. It looks like the weekend might have already payed off in a big way.

On3 senior national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton submitted a prediction for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks to land at Oklahoma.

2023 DL

6'4” / 254

🏫 Allen HS (Allen, TX)

🎚55/100 (Medium)

✍️ By Gerry Hamilton

Hicks is a 6-foot-4, 255 pound defensive lineman out of Allen High School in Texas that is rated as a top-10 player nationally by all of the major recruiting services.

Hicks is rated by Rivals as the nation’s No. 2 player overall in the 2023 class, No. 7 nationally by 247Sports, No. 8 by On3 and No. 10 by ESPN.

David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247Sports 4 7 1 2 Rivals 5 2 1 1 ESPN 4 10 2 2 247 Composite 5 5 1 2 On3 Recruiting 5 8 1 3 On3 Composite 5 5 1 2

247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna gave Hicks a first-round NFL Draft projection in his Aug. 4 evaluation. Here’s what Petagna had to say about Hicks.

Possesses ideal size and growth potential to add additional weight to frame. Displays good athleticism and shows the ability to play multiple roles in a four-man front. Three-sport athlete with a dynamic track and field background. Flashes an explosive first step while exhibiting good foot and body quickness off the line of scrimmage. Shows the ability to bend the edge while possessing good burst to close ability. Demonstrates good play strength at the point of attack and an ability to play with power. Versatile defender that can beat you with speed, quickness, and power on the perimeter and on the interior. Plays the run better than he plays at this point in his development. Project him to move inside as a 4-3 interior lineman as he continues to grow and develop into his frame but does have the athletic capability to maintain a presence on the edge. Ultimately, Hicks is a prospect that possesses the athletic makeup, physical upside and versatility to validate his position as one of the premiere defensive linemen in the 2023 class. – Cooper Petagna, 247Sports.

Oklahoma associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates was the lead recruiter for Hicks while at Clemson. That relationship could be pivotal for the Sooners in this recruiting battle for one of the premiere players in the 2023 class.

According to 247Sports, Hicks also holds offers from schools such as Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas A&M.

It’s also worth noting that 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong has a crystal ball prediction in for Hicks to Texas A&M, but that prediction was from Aug. 4 so it will be interesting to follow whether or not Wiltfong’s prediction changes.

