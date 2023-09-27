On3 recognizes Kevin Steele as one of the best Power 5 coordinators in Week 4

After an underwhelming performance against the Texas Longhorns where the Alabama defense surrendered 34 points and 454 yards, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has turned the ship around, and fast. Over the course of the next two games, against USF and Ole Miss, the Tide defense has only given up 13 total points and has shown they are still one of the most talented units in football.

Serious questions were being asked of Steele after the Texas loss, but he has done an outstanding job of making the adjustments he has needed to since then. With Ole Miss coming to town and Alabama’s former DC Pete Golding in the same role with the Rebels, it was a big moment in the season for both sides. Going into the game the Rebels offense was averaging nearly 53 PPG and looked like one of the best in the country.

Steele and the Alabama defense shut them down to only 10 points, further proving that Nick Saban did the right thing by transitioning from Golding to Steele. The Alabama offense wasn’t perfect by any means, but they finally started to get the gears turning against Golding which was certainly a moral victory.

For his outstanding performance on Saturday, On3’s Matt Zenitz listed Steele as one of the best Power 5 coordinators of the week. Zenitz said, “During Alabama’s 24-10 win over No. 15 Ole Miss, Steele held Lane Kiffin to the lowest regular season point of his four seasons as the Rebels’ head coach. Ole Miss had just three points in the final three quarters. The Crimson Tide tallied 10 tackles for loss and five sacks.”

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire