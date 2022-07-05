On3 ranks the top 10 impact players in the Big 12

On3 Sports is ranking its “Impact 300” players ahead of the 2022 college football season. Both on-field play and NIL evaluation are key factors in the making of the rankings.

On3 released a sneak preview of the Big 12 portion of the impact 300. The list features nine offensive players at four different positions.

Three Longhorns cracked the list with running back Bijan Robinson leading the charge at the top spot. Robinson is one of the most dynamic players in college football and is expected to be a high pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers ranks No. 6 while wide receiver Xavier Worthy checks in right behind him at No. 7.

Only Texas and Kansas State have three players making the cut. Oklahoma has two players in the top five.

The Big 12 is loaded with returning talent from top to bottom this season. Here is a look at On3’s 10 most impactful players in the Big 12 going into the 2022 season.

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

OT Connor Galvin, Baylor

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

OT Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

