ON3 ranks the SEC’s best offensive lines

Offensive lines are critical for allowing offenses to have balance. Without a strong offensive line it is hard to compete especially in the SEC.

Who has the best offensive line in the SEC?

The Georgia Bulldogs had a stout offensive front last season, but did not have the most rushing yards per game in the conference. Only counting the regular season and SEC championship, Ole Miss had the most rushing yards per game last year, but they don’t make the cut.

Additionally, Texas A&M, Alabama, and more recruited some elite talent along the offensive line. Third-team All-SEC offensive tackle Tyler Steen transferred to Alabama from Vanderbilt this offseason.

Here’s how ON3 ranks the best offensive fronts in college football’s best conference:

No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M lost offensive guard Kenyon Green to the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. The Aggies return a lot of talent including second-team All-SEC offensive lineman Layden Robinson.

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a very talented offensive line as always. However, the Crimson Tide’s team weakness was arguably offensive line last season. Less than 10 teams in the country gave up more than Alabama’s 42 sacks allowed last year.

Alabama lost left tackle Evan Neal to the first round of the NFL draft. Still, it would be surprising to see the Crimson Tide struggle so much again. Alabama has four All-SEC players on its offensive front.

No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky Wildcats offensive guard Kenneth Horsey made preseason second-team All-SEC. The Wildcats ran for 206.1 yards per game last season and have had an excellent offensive line for a few consecutive seasons in a row.

No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Why is Arkansas so high on the list? The Razorbacks did an excellent job of establishing the run in 2021. Arkansas finished last season averaging 217.3 rushing yards per game.

First-team All-SEC center Ricky Stormberg is a leader for the Razorbacks.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Georgia football allowed the fewest sacks per game in the conference last season. The Bulldogs gave up only 16 sacks all year en route to a national championship victory.

The Bulldogs return national championship game hero Broderick Jones, first-team All-SEC right tackle Warren McClendon, second-team All-SEC center Sedrick Van Pran, and more talented players. The Dawgs lost a pair of linemen to the 2022 NFL draft, but Georgia remains stout at the offensive tackle and center positions.

