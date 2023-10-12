On3 ranks LSU RB Logan Diggs as a top 5 transfer in college football

LSU had a star-studded transfer portal class this offseason once again, but perhaps the most impactful player from that group is one we slightly overlooked entering the season.

Notre Dame running back transfer Logan Diggs was a late addition to the roster, but he’s proven to be a game-changer for this offense. He has 488 rushing yards on the year — ranking second in the SEC — and he has four touchdowns while averaging six yards a carry.

Last season, the Tigers had to heavily rely on Jayden Daniels’ legs for contributions on the ground, but Diggs’ emergence has really allowed Daniels to focus on airing it out, where he’s excelling this season.

On3’s Jesse Simonton ranked Diggs as the No. 5 transfer portal player in college football this season.

Somewhat quietly, the Notre Dame transfer ranks No. 2 in the SEC in rushing after his third 100+ yard performance in 2023. Against Missouri, Diggs ran for 134 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. One the season, Diggs is averaging over 6.0 yards per carry and is clearly the Tigers’ bellcow option.

Diggs has transformed LSU’s ground game this season, and that in turn has led to the creation of an offense that paces the SEC and is one of the best in the entire country.

