On3 ranks LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier among top 10 college football QBs in 2024

JD Pickell of On3 recently released his projected list of the top 10 quarterbacks for the 2024 season. LSU’s new signal caller Garrett Nussmeier made the cut.

Nussmeier is entering his redshirt junior season on the Bayou, and the gunslinger already has some experience under his belt as he is coming off a fantastic performance in his first career start against Wisconsin in the bowl game.

Nussmeier has appeared in 18 games over three seasons, throwing for 1,720 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In the bowl game against Wisconsin, he finished the game 31-for-45 as he threw for 395 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Seven out of the 10 quarterbacks in the top 10 are SEC quarterbacks, including Texas and Oklahoma.

Nussmeier has the talent to get Brian Kelly over the hump and win a national championship with him while at LSU.

