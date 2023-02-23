On3 ranks Braelon Allen among top ten 2023 running backs

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen has been among the top running backs in the country over the past two seasons.

In 2022, the Fond Du Lac native totaled 1,242 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns, both of which led Wisconsin.

On3 recently took a look at the top running backs in the country entering 2023. Allen unsurprisingly made the list, but where did he land?

Allen wasn’t the only Big Ten representation on the list, as a pair of Michigan Wolverines, a pair of Ohio State Buckeyes, and a Penn State Nittany Lion all made the list.

Here is a look at On3’s top ten:

Braelon Allen - Wisconsin

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 27: Safety Jason Taylor II #25 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys tackles running back Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field on December 27, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Allen ran for 1,242 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. A disappointing 2022 team campaign may have lowered him on the On3 list.

Trey Benson - Florida State

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) pushes off a defender as he sprints for the end zone The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Benson was a rare non-Big Ten inclusion in the list. He ran for 990 yards and nine touchdowns last season on a Florida State team that is expected to contend for a playoff berth this season.

Donovan Edwards - Michigan

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) scores a touchdown during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State lost 45-23. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Edwards formed a one-two punch with Blake Corum to lead the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff last season. He had 991 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

TreVeyon Henderson - Ohio State

Oct 9, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32)celebrates his touchdown run during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State has a lethal one-two punch of their own. Henderson put up 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman in 2021, but struggled to stay healthy last season.

Miyan Williams - Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) runs past Oregon Ducks safety Steve Stephens IV (7) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

As a junior last season, he ran for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns on a team that relied heavily on their passing game.

Jarquez Hunter - Auburn

Nov 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (32) tackles Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 49-27. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter was a in a tough situation last season, but still managed to run for 668 yards and seven touchdowns.

Raheim Sanders - Arkansas

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders has some of the most impressive numbers on the list, totaling ten touchdowns and 1,443 rushing yards as a sophomore in 2022.

Nick Singleton - Penn State

Penn State running back Nick Singleton (10) leaps into the end zone to score a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College. The Nittany Lions won, 35-16.

Singleton burst onto the scene as a freshman, putting up 1,061 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins - Ole Miss

Mississippi’s running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs with the ball against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The top SEC running back on the list, Judkins is part of an electric offense at Ole Miss. He is both a passing and a running threat in one of the best offenses in the country.

Blake Corum - Michigan

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half Oct. 15, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Corum is one of the best players, regardless of position, in all of college football. He racked up 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

