On3 ranks Aggies WR Evan Stewart as a Top 25 receiver heading into Week 7

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) faces their toughest opponent yet this season, as the Aggies have made their way to Knoxville (TN) to take on the Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) in a game the Aggies can’t lose if competing for the SEC West title is still in their purview.

Outside of the Aggies’ struggling secondary, the offense, led by quarterback Max Johnson, needs a pulse check, as last week’s second-half performance in the loss to Alabama was underwhelming. While first-year OC Bobby Petrino looks to reintroduce his “feed the studs” mantra on the field, sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart needs to have one of his best performances of the season after reeling in just eight passes in the last three games.

Earlier this week, On3 ranked their Top 25 wide receiver ahead of the Week 7 college football slate, and to no surprise, Evan Stewart landed at No.7, just one spot below standout Florida State WR Keon Coleman.

Week 7 College Football Top 25 WRs⚡️ 1. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

2. Malik Nabers, LSU

3. Rome Odunze, Washington

4. Luther Burden III, Missouri

5. Xavier Legette, South Carolina

6. Xavier Worthy, Texas

7. Keon Coleman, Florida State

8. Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

9. Jacob… pic.twitter.com/0s4JMU1ANu — On3 (@On3sports) October 12, 2023

Entering the matchup, Stewart is second on the team in receiving yards (403) and tied with WR Noah Thomas in touchdown receptions (4). For Max Johnson, his lack of report with every receiver aside from his bother, tight end Jake Johnson, and senior WR Ainias Smith kept the Aggies behind the sticks way too often, as Alabama’s defense made enough adjustments to keep the passing game at bay, but that doesn’t mean Johnson missed on several opportunities to get Stewart in rhythm.

Tennessee’s 27th-ranked secondary will pose yet another challenge through the air, but let’s be honest: Stewart’s speed, route running, and high catch radius can upend any defense on the boundary or in the slot. It’s time to feed Evan Stewart and prosper.

Texas A&M will travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Neyland Stadium (TV: CBS).

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire