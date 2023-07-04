On3 questionably leaves Aggies Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith off list of best SEC WRs

The disrespect continues to pile up for Texas A&M, and the latest example is taking aim at the Aggies talented receiving room.

Ahead of what should be a wildly entertaining season of SEC football, On3 posed a question to the Twitter landscape that would only ensure (friendly) chaos to ensue in the comments. As arguably the most competitive conference in all of college football, the SEC has no shortage of talented pass catchers.

But most importantly, which wide receiver is equipped to have the best 2023 season, and which is the best receiver of them all?

A fair question, no doubt, but the names proposed by On3 were, for all intents and purposes, disrespectful to the talent level found in College Station. The proposed candidates on On3’s social media graphic were LSU’s Malik Nabers, South Carolina’s Antwane Wells Jr., Kentucky’s Barion Brown, and Alabama‘s Traeshon Holden.

Wait for just a minute…no, Evan Stewart? No Ainias Smith? How about Moose Muhammad III? It doesn’t matter if there’s an “other” recommendation hovering below; this is the epitome of disrespect!

Which SEC WR will have the BEST 2023? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/o8doDJuG8s — On3 (@On3sports) July 3, 2023

Upon a glance at the ensuing comments, one reply sticks out like a sore thumb: “Could’ve been fun last year with an even better team but was it? No.” And there lies the cause for the Aggies’ disrespect, with recency bias rearing its ugly head once more.

Truth be told, Texas A&M should not be exempt from criticism following an underwhelming 5-7 season in 2022. However, a reimagined offense that should get a jolt of ingenuity from new OC Bobby Petrino should play a role when considering which receivers are in for a successful 2023 season.

Stewart, in just year one, averaged 12.2 yards per reception, and it’s clear he has yet to reach his ceiling of star potential. Muhammad averaged 16.1 yards per reception and logged the best receiving grade of his collegiate career of 77.7 per PFF (which was higher than Nabers, Wells Jr., Brown, and Holden.)

Although his 2022 campaign was limited, Smith is a known threat from anywhere on the field, and his versatility gives him an edge versus plenty of SEC competition. Even with his limited time on the field last year, he still averaged 19.4 yards per catch, and he should round out a highly talented receiving trio after returning to College Station this season.

The trials of last season clearly fuel the disrespect leading into 2023. Still, it should only serve as more bulletin board material for the Aggies to assemble an emphatic bounce-back campaign. With that as the primary goal, look for Texas A&M’s talent-laden receiving unit to lead the way.

