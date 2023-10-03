On3 puts MSU basketball at top of preseason Big Ten power rankings

Jamie Shaw of On3 has Michigan State as his top team in the Big Ten entering the 2023-24 basketball season.

Shaw released a batch of preseason basketball power rankings for the Big Ten on Monday, which had the Spartans at the top of the list. Michigan State is just ahead of fellow preseason top five squad Purdue. After those top two teams, Shaw likes Illinois (No. 3), Ohio State (No. 4) and Wisconsin (No. 5).

Michigan State will officially open the 2023-24 season on Nov. 6 against James Madison. The Spartans will play a pair of exhibition games against Hillsdale College on Oct. 24 and Tennessee on Oct. 29 before the regular season tips off the following week.

Check out the complete rankings below and the rest of Shaw’s thoughts on the league by clicking the link included in the tweet:

Big Ten Basketball Preseason Power Rankings 🎯 Team by Team Breakdown: https://t.co/1eBxzjfLqv pic.twitter.com/Vq3PK2XfCb — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) October 2, 2023

