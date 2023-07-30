On3 projects Texas A&M to flip LSU linebacker commit

The Tigers have quite a bit of momentum on the recruiting trail right now, but they may be on the verge of losing a commitment.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine now projects that four-star linebacker commit Xavier Atkins will flip to Texas A&M with that prediction holding at 82.6% confidence.

Atkins was expected to be one of the visitors for the busy Bayou Splash recruiting event this weekend, but he ultimately opted to attend a pool party in College Station instead. Following that decision, LSU insiders Shea Dixon and Billy Embody issued flip predictions, seemingly signaling an incoming decision.

If Atkins does choose to flip to the Aggies, it’s a loss the Tigers could handle. He ranks inside the top 300 nationally according to On3, but LSU has a good linebacker class headlined by top-250 players in Tylen Singleton and Kolaj Cobbins.

More Football!

Danielle Hunter gets big pay day from Vikings

Former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander signs with Steelers

2023 LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 32 Tre Bradford

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire