On3 projects Iowa Hawkeyes as Big Ten program positioned for largest win jump

Are the Iowa Hawkeyes poised to break out in 2023? The momentum seems to be gaining some steam as of late nationally that the Hawkeyes could be a team set for a big season ahead.

Just recently, ESPN came out saying that Cade McNamara is the best quarterback to suit up for Iowa in the last half-decade. Joel Klatt from FOX Sports also went on record saying that the Hawkeyes could potentially threaten in the Big Ten West race in 2023. Among others, 247Sports is hearing positive signs of improvement regarding Iowa’s offensive line as the season approaches.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The latest to hop on the Hawkeye bandwagon is Matt Zenitz of On3. He believes that Iowa could be the Big Ten team poised for the biggest win jump in 2023.

While there are other teams in the Big Ten garnering far more attention nationally, Iowa is another Big Ten squad with a real shot at finishing the year with double-digit wins. After going just 8-5 last year, including a 7-5 regular season, it’s probably fair to label the Hawkeyes as the favorite to win the Big Ten West. Based on personnel — including Michigan QB transfer Cade McNamara and early-round NFL prospects like defensive back Cooper DeJean — along with a favorable schedule that doesn’t include Michigan or Ohio State, it’s not crazy to think Iowa could be in the range of double-digit wins by the end of the regular season. – Zenitz, On3.

As Zenitz pointed out, the path for Iowa is more than present. The Hawkeyes hung up eight wins despite their offense and they look to have added some key talent in need of improvement. McNamara will run the offense and have newly added targets in Michigan transfer tight end Erick All and Ohio State transfer receiver Kaleb Brown.

If Iowa’s offensive line can improve and sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson continues to blossom into what he flashed last year, Iowa’s offense could make things very interesting. They will get paired with a defense that is annually among the best. Should the offense inch forward at all, there is reason to believe that the Hawkeyes’ record in 2023 could as well.

Advertisement

The Nebraska Cornhuskers were also chosen as the Big Ten program alongside Iowa that is set for the biggest win jump. Zenitz picked Miami in the ACC, Oklahoma in the Big 12, Colorado in the Pac-12 and Texas A&M in the SEC as the other Power 5 programs headed for the largest win jumps.

More Football!

Cooper DeJean among 247Sports' likely Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year candidates Cade McNamara cracks 247Sports' final top 25 transfer QB rankings Iowa offers 2024 DB from Florida, picks up multiple recruiting predictions George Kittle visits UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, raises $25,000 for UI Dance Marathon Saturday Tradition pinpoints Iowa's biggest transfer portal loss

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire