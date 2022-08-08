On3’s projection of the 10 most impactful transfer classes in college football for 2022

With the NCAA implementing the one-time transfer rule this past offseason, we saw a record number of players make the move to another program.

A primary cause of the heightened movement was due to head coaches suddenly accepting a role elsewhere. Brian Kelly opting for LSU over Notre Dame and Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC were two of the biggest talking points of the offseason.

After hiring Riley, the Trojans landed several of the nation’s top available players in the transfer portal. Riley brought in 20 transfers headlined by Jordan Addison, Caleb Williams, Mario Williams and Mekhi Blackmon.

LSU (16) and Ole Miss (17) landed a large haul of transfer players as well. Lane Kiffin’s squad brought in quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Zach Evans among others. The Tigers landed several talented defensive backs that are expected to contribute immediately.

Texas surprisingly made a splash of their own, landing former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and tight end Jahleel Billinsley among others.

With many programs expected to have incoming transfers leading their team, On3’s Mike Huguenin projected the 10 most impactful transfer classes for the 2022 college football season.

Two Big 12 programs made the list, and Texas landed in the middle of the pack. Here’s a look at the transfer classes Huguenin believes will make the biggest impact this upcoming season. To see his in-depth break down of each class, click here.

h

h

Michigan State

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Eight incoming transfers

LSU

Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports

16 incoming transfers

Miami

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

11 incoming transfers

South Carolina

Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman

Nine incoming transfers

Texas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Seven incoming transfers

Oklahoma

Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

14 incoming transfers

UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

13 incoming transfers

Ole Miss

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

17 incoming transfers

Alabama

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Five incoming transfers

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

20 incoming transfers

1

1

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire