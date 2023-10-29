On3 predicts where LSU will stand in initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday

The Tigers took a breather in Week 9 while they prepared for what could be the most important game of the season against Alabama in Week 10.

Before that, LSU will learn where it stands in the initial set of College Football Playoff Rankings, which will be released on Tuesday. We doo have some clues where the Tigers may ultimately land, as they currently rank 13th in both polls this week.

On3’s Jesse Simonton released his latest prediction for what that first CFP top 25 will look like, and he concurs with the pollsters, ranking the Tigers at No. 13.

After coughing up a win against Ole Miss, the Tigers have righted the ship and enter their bye week exactly where they hoped before the season started: In a game at Alabama that will decide the SEC West. Jayden Daniels has blossomed from a darkhorse Heisman Trophy contender to one of the frontrunners leading a LSU offense that ranks No. 1 nationally in scoring, yards per play and yards per game. The question is can Harold Perkins & Co., get enough stops? Brian Kelly upset Alabama in Year 1, and we’ll see next weekend if he can do it again.

The Tigers will learn where they stand on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT when the rankings are announced live on ESPN.

