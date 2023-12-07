On3 predicts Ohio State to land top quarterback transfer

After news hit on Monday morning that Ohio State’s starting quarterback Kyle McCord was entering the transfer portal, rumors have been swirling about the Buckeyes looking to the portal for a quarterback.

Luckily for the Buckeyes the options for quarterbacks in the transfer portal this year are very strong as the list includes quarterbacks with multiple years of starting experience as well as young, former highly recruited quarterbacks.

On3’s J.D. Pickell recently released predicted where the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal would end up. Most notable for Ohio State fans being Pickell’s prediction that the Buckeyes would land Washington State transfer Cameron Ward.

Ward is a four-year starter for Washington State who had his best season in 2023 throwing for 3,723 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while adding 384 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Cameron Ward @ Washington State 🔥 48 Passing TDs

6,928 Passing Yards

65.5%

13 Rushing TDs

202 Rushing Yards In just 2 seasons 🤩 pic.twitter.com/r3d42XV5TU — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 28, 2023

With it seeming likely Ohio State will bring in a quarterback from the transfer portal Ward is a name to keep an eye on moving forward for Buckeye fans.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire