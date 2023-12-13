On3’s predicts Ohio State to flip 4-star Minnesota safety commit

With the early signing period just one week away it is a busy time period in college football recruiting. Most of the 2024 class has already made their commitment, but nothing is official until pen meets paper which means a lot of recruiting currently is attempting to sway other schools’ commits.

That is exactly what the Buckeyes are currently attempting to do with Minnesota safety commit Koi Perich. 247 composite rates Perich as a four-star recruit as the 116th ranked player, 10th ranked safety, and top ranked player in Minnesota in the 2024 class.

Perich visited Ohio State last weekend and now On3’s Matt Parker has predicted that the Buckeyes will be successful in their attempt to flip the highly rated safety recruit.

Ohio State recruiting insider @MattParkerLR has logged an expert prediction for the Buckeyes to flip Minnesota 4-star safety commit Koi Perich🌰 Perich ranks No. 53 NATL. (No. 3 S) in the 2024 On300‼️ Intel: https://t.co/UqsKQ7OJe1 pic.twitter.com/VvTdxWZ25Q — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 12, 2023

Landing Perich would be a big addition to Ohio State’s talented group of defensive backs in the 2024 class which includes cornerbacks Aaron Scott, Bryce West, and Miles Lockhart and safeties Garrett Stover, Jaylen McClain, and Leroy Roker.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire