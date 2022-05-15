On3 prediction machine has Rutgers football as the favorite for Chase Bisontis

So you’re telling me there’s a chance…and for Rutgers football, it is better than a chance as it comes to Chase Bisontis.

The top player in New Jersey, the four-star Bisontis has a number of top offers from Power Five programs. He has a top eight that includes in-state Rutgers along with Ohio State, Texas A&M, Miami, Georgia, Texas, LSU and Michigan State.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Rutgers at 28.2 percent to land Bisontis, the highest percentage of any program. LSU checks in at second with 24.7 percent; Texas A&M at 19.7 percent is in third. Ohio State is at 9.7 percent and in fourth place.

A variety of factors go into the prediction machine including the thoughts of On3’s recruiting insiders, historical trends and data and media sentiments. This is not to be confused with any predictions, crystal balls or the like.

This is purely a prediction machine created by On3.

My Top 8‼️Thank you to all the schools that have been recruiting me. These will be the schools I will be focusing on💯 Where’s home❓ pic.twitter.com/xQYwhLMA6F — Chase Bisontis (@CBisontis) April 2, 2022

As for On3, they have Bisontis as the fifth-best offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 51 recruit overall. The class of 2023 offensive lineman is heading into his senior season at Don Bosco Prep.

If the prediction holds up – and it is still certainly early in the process – it would be a second straight season where Rutgers landed not just the top offensive lineman in New Jersey but also the state’s top recruit. All-American offensive tackle Jacob Allen, a consensus four-star recruit, committed to Rutgers football last April.

Allen has a very strong chance to come in and contribute for Rutgers this fall.