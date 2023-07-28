On3 prediction favors Oklahoma for 2025 LB Christian Thatcher

The 2025 recruiting class is off to a fast and furious start. This week alone, the Sooners picked up two more commitments and appear to be leading the pack for another blue chip prospect.

On Friday, Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop and On3 issued a prediction favoring the Sooners for four-star linebacker Christian Thatcher.

Thatcher is a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, and ranks as the No. 5 player in the state. He’s a consensus top 250 player in the nation and ranks as the No. 131 prospect in the 247Sports 2025 rankings.

According to 247Sports, Thatcher had 133 tackles (single season record), 13 tackles for loss, and an interception in 11 games for Arbor View High School in 2022. A top 20 linebacker in the class, Thatcher brings a mix of power and speed that will make him a terror at the second level of the defense. He was a first-team all-state selection last season.

Thatcher does a great job reading the defense and getting downhill in the running game. He displays the ability to knife through the line of scrimmage and get to the running back in the backfield. He has the speed to stretch the play wide and chase down ball carriers in backside pursuit.

The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to build upon a deep group of linebackers added through the 2022, 2023, and 2024 classes with a talented playmaker who could play middle linebacker, weakside, or even the cheetah for the Sooners.

Christian Thatcher’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

(Rivals Futurecast

Sooners are the heavy favorite according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, which includes McCuistion’s prediction.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 202 2 5 Rivals 3 — 24 5 247Sports 4 131 17 5 247 Composite 4 244 27 6 On3 3 — 28 5 On3 Industry 4 250 25 5

Vitals

Hometown Las Vegas, Nevada Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-2 Weight 195 lbs

Recruitment

Christian Thatcher received an offer from Oklahoma on February 1, 2023. He was in Norman for the recent Sooners Under the Stars event that netted commitments from Ka’Mori Moore and Elijah Thomas.

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

