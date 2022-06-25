On3 prediction entered in favor of Texas for four-star EDGE Derion Gullette

Texas is riding a serious wave of momentum on the recruiting trail.

After five-star quarterback Arch Manning officially announced his commitment to the University of Texas, the Longhorns have had numerous recruiting predictions surface in their favor.

One of the latest On3 recruiting predictions is for four-star EDGE Derion Gullette, who happens to be in Austin for an official visit today.

The Marlin, Texas native is rated the No. 16 EDGE in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 24 overall prospect in the state.

Gullette has also taken official visits to Ohio State and Oklahoma this month.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.