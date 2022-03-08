On3 national recruiting analyst predicts 4-star ATH Anthony White to Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to make headway in the 2023 recruiting cycle, targeting athletes that have been playmakers on both sides of the football. In the last 24 hours, the Sooners have received a 247Sports crystal ball for four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson and a prediction from On3 for three-star athlete Samuel Omosigho.

On3 Sports national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman also issued a prediction for four-star athlete Anthony White (On3+) to end up in Norman with the Sooners.

White, from Abernathy, Texas, is a two-way playmaker at cornerback and wide receiver. He displays excellent ball skills, winning 50-50 balls from either position. He’s an athletic player that’s able to make things happen with the ball in his hands.

As a corner in run defense, White does a nice job of engaging his blocker to string the run play wide before beating the block and making the play. He shows good route recognition and does a great job breaking on the ball. He plays the football and has the ability to come up with the pick.

At wide receiver, the four-star recruit is able to climb the ladder to high-point the football. His speed allows him to get behind the defense to make plays down the field. In open space, he’s dynamic with the football, using subtle movements to make would-be tacklers miss.

With less than a year to go until 2023’s national signing day, the Oklahoma Sooners are attacking the recruiting trail looking for dynamic playmakers on the outside. The Sooners haven’t officially offered White yet, but with a prediction coming in favor of Oklahoma from Spiegelman, it stands to reason an official offer is on the way.

Anthony White’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 4 — 54 21 247Sports — — — — 247 Composite — — — — On3 Recruiting 3 — 90 20 On3 Consensus 4 356 60 16

Vitals

Hometown Abernathy, TX Projected Position ATH Height 6-0 Weight 180

Recruitment

visit on March 5, 2022

Offers

Texas Tech

Texas

SMU

Baylor

TCU

USC

Film

via Hudl

Twitter

