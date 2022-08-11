On3 names No.7 ranked Texas A&M ‘Overrated’

Here we go again… shortly after Athlon Sports released their “anonymous coach takes” where one unknown individual took a cheap shot at Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, stating “they’re every bit an 8-4 program”, with Fisher justifiably refraining from letting any emotions towards the dig show their face. On Tuesday, On3 writer Jesse Simonton published an article titled “Overrated, Underrated or Just Right? Breaking down SEC teams in the preseason Coaches Poll”, placing the No.7 ranked Aggies in the ‘overrated” category, which personally comes as no surprise.

Simonton stated his reasoning for their placing with the following explanation:

Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies are seemingly always a year away from being a year away, but that really looks true this fall. The 2023 season is when Texas A&M truly projects as a Top 10 team with realistic College Football Playoff expectations. The Aggies lost four games in 2021, and while they return a strong secondary, the SEC’s best special teams and a deep defensive line, we still don’t know who is going command the offense and if the Aggies can produce more explosive plays.

After discussing the topic at length, I’ve come to the conclusion that the 2022 Texas A&M football team is not receiving the respect it deserves based on their ongoing quarterback competition, their 2021 8-4, and end-of-year finish, and to top it all off, Jimbo Fisher’s early may reaction to Nick Saban’s “They bought their players” comment. Add it all up, and media-wide skepticism will surely ensue.

As Simonton noted in the latter have of his reasoning, The Aggie’s secondary, defensive line, and special teams unit are borderline elite, adding in a large and experienced offensive line, and a group of young, yet extremely talented speedsters at the wide receiver unit that is poised to bring that needed explosion to the offense.

What I will agree on is the unknown element in the quarterback battle, which will most likely last until the end of fall camp, though all three options in Haynes King, Max Johnson, and Conner Weigman all have what it takes to become reliable options every week if called upon, bring skill sets that match today’s athletic quarterback model.

So, overrated? not even close.

