On3 names most notable departure for every SEC West program

The 2022 college football season is rapidly approaching. The 2022 SEC Media days are next week and now is a great time to start scouting Auburn’s opponents.

One thing to know is the key players that are no longer on a roster, Jesse Simonton of On3 named his most notable departure from every program.

Much like Auburn, several programs saw numerous players leave their programs for a variety of reasons. While Alabama or LSU had numerous players drafted into the NFL, others saw several players decide to transfer to another program.

Any departure, from entering the draft, graduating, or transferring was eligible for the list. Here is a look at the most important departure from each of the seven programs in the SEC West.

Alabama: LT Evan Neal

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Simonton’s take:

The former 5-star product out of IMG Academy developed from a hot-shot recruit into a fixture on Alabama’s offensive line and a Top 10 NFL Draft pick. Neal started at three different positions for the Tide, including serving as Bryce Young’s left tackle in 2021. Considering Alabama’s offensive line is one of its more pressing questions this fall (see: Having to poach an OT from Vanderbilt), having Neal still around would’ve certainly assuaged some of those concerns.

Arkansas: WR Treylon Burks

Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Simonton’s take:

Burks was the go-to playmaker for the Razorbacks, with Arkansas OC Kendal Briles force-feeding the ball to the 6-2, 225-pound wideout with bubble-screens, quick slants and pop passes. Burks graded out as the No. 1 receiver in the SEC, per Pro Football Focus, and 607 of his 1,110 yards came after the catch. Burks was also extremely sure-handed, dropping just three balls all season despite a heavy workload. The Hogs are hoping former 5-star Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood can play a similar role but those are some major shoes to fill in 2022.

Auburn: QB Bo Nix

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Simonton’s take:

This was a tough decision because former AU cornerback Roger McCreary was an All-SEC player (league-high 14 pass breakups) and linebacker Zakoby McClain was the heartbeat of the Tigers’ defense. But Nix was still Auburn’s most important player last season, and the fact the former legacy quarterback opted to leave The Plains rather than stick around for Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin regime means something. Despite Nix’s inconsistencies (particularly completion percentage), he’s still a better option than either TJ Finley or Zach Calzada. The Tigers were 6-3 when Nix got hurt in the loss to Mississippi State. They then lost four straight, with Finley unable to lead the offense to more than 22 points in a single game. Nix is now at Oregon, while Auburn remains unsettled at the QB position.

LSU: LB Damone Clark

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Simonton’s take:

Wearing the special No. 18 for the Tigers, Clark led the SEC in tackles with 137 stops (fourth-most nationally). He had eight games with at least 10+ tackles. While Derek Stingley Jr. was a Top 5 pick, Clark was the leader of the Tigers’ defense. LSU has some young talent at linebacker ready to step up (Greg Penn III, 5-star freshman Harold Perkins), but it may take more than one guy to replicate Clark’s output. Depth is a real concern for the Tigers, too, as Clark wasn’t just productive but always available.

Mississippi State: OT Charles Cross

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Simonton’s take:

The former 5-star recruit graded out as the best pure pass blocking tackle in the NFL Draft in April — a particularly important attribute for Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense to operate at its best. Cross was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs, and for a team that returns more production than program in the SEC, their void at left tackle is a giant flashing red light. Mississippi State is hoping JUCO transfer Percy Lewis is up to the task of protecting Will Rogers’ blindside.

Ole Miss: QB Matt Corral

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Simonton’s take:

Lane Kiffin nabbed former blue-chip quarterback prospect Jaxson Dart from the transfer portal, but the USC transfer didn’t win the starting job outright in spring practice. But regardless of whether it’s Dart or Luke Altmyer, neither are Matt Corral. The California native led the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in school history last season. He was an RPO-wizard, perfectly suited for Kiffin’s quick-strike scheme. In the last two seasons, Corral was the only quarterback in America with at least 3,300 passing yards and 500 rushing yards. He cut down on his turnovers in 2021 (just four picks), something Dart struggled to avoid throughout spring practice.

Texas A&M: OL Kenyon Green

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Simonton’s take:

The Aggies must replace their 1st Round tackle who was a two-time All-American and started every game of his college career. Green was mostly a left tackle last season, but his versatility allowed Texas A&M to slide him all over the line (only lineman in America with at least 80 snaps at four different spots) to get other quality lineman involved. Entering the fall, the Aggies don’t have a definitive replacement for Green, with several underclassmen competing for a starting job at either left tackle (maybe freshman Trey Zuhn?) Or guard (sophomore Aki Ogunbiyi or freshman Kam Dewberry).

