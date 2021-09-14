On3 names five must-get recruits for Texas’ 2022 class

Texas’ recruiting momentum has been soaring high, especially alongside the defensive line. A win against Arkansas would have helped even more but instead, a gut-punch back to reality faces Steve Sarkisian and his staff.

Although the Longhorns have the No. 3 class in the country, there is still plenty of work to do. Some of the top targets on the board are still available and will require dog fights to win out for.

Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas and On3 has named five must-get recruits for Texas. Unless numbers are mixed around by the coaching staff, there are only five spots left in the 2022 class. It would be one heck of a way to close out the cycle.

To put in perspective how big of gets these guys would be, landing all five to close shop would have been good enough for the No. 3 class in the country last year. Only Alabama and Ohio State would have signed more five-star prospects.

Sarkisian and his staff have an important few months ahead of them. Here are Texas’ five must-get recruits remaining in the 2022 class.

Devon Campbell - OL

https://twitter.com/Griffin_McVeigh/status/1431420937661030403?s=20 After the loss to Arkansas, we talked about how important offensive line recruiting was going to be for Texas going forward. Devon Campbell leads the line as the top priority. Securing Campbell would give Kyle Flood a couple of options throughout the offensive line. If the five-star is needed on the interior, he fits in perfectly at left or right guard. Right tackle could be an option if push comes to shove as well. Getting Campbell in the class is as vital as anybody else remaining on the board.

Jaleel Skinner - TE

https://twitter.com/jaleel_skinner/status/1427768955729502209?s=20 Out of the five on the list, this one is the biggest long shot. Jeff Banks has been working on getting the No. 1 tight end in the country to Austin for some time and could be making up ground. Skinner announced his commitment will be on Oct. 9, the same day as the Red River Shootout. He visited Austin in June officially but it is not known if another unofficial visit is on the calendar before the commitment date. Miami and Clemson are seen as the two biggest competitors.

Harold Perkins - LB

https://twitter.com/HP113k/status/1436194964002705409?s=20 Harold Perkins is an interesting one for the Longhorns. On3 has him listed as a hybrid linebacker because of the way Pete Kwiatkowski is recruiting the five-star. Everybody else wants him as an inside linebacker while Texas is offering a role in the secondary. An old-fashioned Texas vs Texas A&M battle could be brewing for Perkins' signature. Florida will get an official visit this weekend as will Oregon over Thanksgiving per 247Sports. If Kwiatkowski can show a consistent performance from his defense and get Perkins back in Austin, he may have a chance to win out.

Denver Harris - CB

https://twitter.com/NickHarris247/status/1406761150696640518?s=20 Prepare yourself for Sept. 22 as the five-star cornerback mentioned he could be committing next week in a video. Harris currently has a top four of Alabama, LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M but the Crimson Tide and Longhorns are considered the main two teams. From playing time alone, Texas has a ton to offer. Multiple members of the secondary are set to leave next season to pursue the NFL. Both starting cornerback spots will be up for grabs if Harris wants to compete for them. Only two games remain for the defense to play well if the Sept. 22 date proves to be a commitment. Other defensive back options remain if Harris picks Alabama but winning for a cornerback Nick Saban covets is never a bad thing.

Evan Stewart - WR

https://twitter.com/Griffin_McVeigh/status/1433953490120978433?s=20 If Campbell is not your pick for the most important prospect left on the board, there is a good chance it's Evan Stewart. The five-star would fit perfectly into Sarkisian's system as an all-around wide receiver. Stewart is going to end up playing in the SEC. Whether it be Texas making the move early or Alabama, LSU, or Florida capitalizing on their conference status. The only way the Longhorns can win this recruitment without an immediate switch to the SEC is by blowing away Stewart with the on-the-field performance.

