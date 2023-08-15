On3: MSU basketball is one of 10 teams that can win national championship this season

Michigan State basketball will enter the 2023-24 season with legit aspirations of winning a national championship, and Jamie Shaw of On3 agrees.

Shaw put together a list of teams that “could win a men’s basketball national championship in 2023-24” and the Spartans were included. The other nine teams listed by Shaw were Arizona, Arkansas, UConn, Duke, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Miami (FL) and Purdue.

Here’s a little bit of what Shaw had to say about the Spartans:

“Tom Izzo returns four of his top five and eight of his top ten scorers from a Sweet Sixteen team last season. He also adds a top-five class that brings in four players ranked among On3’s top 75 in the country. Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard, and Jaden Akins are one of the most experienced backcourts in the country. …”

Ten Schools that could win a men’s basketball national championship in 2023-24 READ: https://t.co/nTRQNx7WXq pic.twitter.com/tWJ8J3teLb — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) August 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire