On3 makes its prediction as LSU baseball heads to Chapel Hill Regional

As recently as last month, reaching the postseason looked like a pipe dream for an LSU baseball team that started 0-5 in SEC series.

But after a hot stretch to close the season, the Tigers not only made the NCAA tournament with ease, but it even earned a No. 2 regional seed. Now, coach Jay Johnson’s team hits the road to play in the Chapel Hill Regional, hosted by North Carolina and also featuring Wofford and Long Island.

The Tar Heels were the regular season champions of the ACC and hold the No. 4 national seed, while Wofford is a dangerous mid-major opponent at the No. 3 seed.

On3’s Jonathan Wagner released his predictions for all 16 NCAA regionals, and though he has the Tigers reaching the regional final, he thinks their run will come to an end against UNC.

Wofford has some impressive offensive numbers, but they got a tough draw going up against a red hot LSU team in the opener in Chapel Hill. With the way LSU is playing right now, they are going to be a tough out for anyone. But, North Carolina is a top four seed for a reason. The Tar Heels have a deep pitching staff and a loaded lineup, and the depth to their bullpen gives them the edge over the Tigers. Still, it should be a very entertaining regional. Prediction: North Carolina over LSU

No one is going to look past the defending national champions, even with the team taking a significant step back this spring. LSU is playing its best baseball at the right time, and it will have to hope that’s enough as it looks to beat one of the top teams in the nation in its own house next weekend.

