On3 lists two Auburn transfers as potential breakout players

There are plenty of fresh faces on Auburn’s roster which has many fans excited for the upcoming season. There are two in particular that could have breakout seasons at their new home.

On3’s Matt Zenitz recently profiled 20 offensive newcomers across the country that could potentially turn into breakout players in 2023, and two of Auburn’s transfer portal additions made the list.

The first Tiger mentioned on the list is FIU transfer, Rivaldo Fairweather. Fairweather, a tight end that reeled in 43 passes for 644 yards in three seasons at FIU, and his 6-5 frame will provide a tall target for Auburn’s quarterbacks to throw to this season.

Next up is someone that has made several lists this offseason, offensive lineman Dillon Wade. Last season at Tulsa, Wade participated in 816 snaps at left tackle, allowing just five sacks according to Pro Football Focus. Auburn needs a boost at the offensive line position and may have found it in Wade. He, along with Avery Jones and Gunner Britton, will truly revamp the Tigers’ offensive line.

Other players of note to make the list include Alabama‘s Malik Benson, Florida‘s Graham Mertz, and Louisville’s Jamari Thrash.

