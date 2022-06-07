On3 lists Nebraska’s Scott Frost on the hot seat list

There is plenty of excitement and anticipation heading into the 2022 college football season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and head coach Scott Frost.

The Huskers will take the field with a new quarterback under center. Casey Thompson left the Texas Longhorns for Lincoln, Nebraska. The beginning of a new era of football for this program. The hope is that the changes made by Frost will return the team to its former glory.

However, this could be a make-or-break season for the former quarterback. Heading into his fifth year on the job, Frost is likely on hot seat watch as the season approaches. At least that is how On3 views it.

What On3 Says…

(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Following the 2020 season, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh took a pay cut and shook up his staff; the Wolverines ended the season in the College Football Playoff. Frost took a pay cut and shook up his staff after last season; will it change things? That he is an all-time Huskers hero certainly is a positive for him, but it seems impossible that he will survive another losing season. The Huskers have had five consecutive losing seasons, including one under Frost predecessor Mike Riley. The last Huskers coach to have five consecutive losing seasons was William Jennings (1957-61); he was fired after the ’61 season and replaced by Bob Devaney, who oversaw Nebraska’s rise to national prominence

The Numbers: 15-29 at Nebraska