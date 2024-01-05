On3 lists LSU as a team capable of winning the 2024 national championship

The 2023 football season has flown by and now there is only one game left — the national championship game between Michigan and Washington.

That has not stopped people from projecting the teams that have the talent to play for the 2024 National Championship. According to On3, the LSU Tigers are a team that has the tools to go all the way.

If not for having one of the worst defenses in school history, LSU would have made it to the championship this year. Their offense put up generational numbers and was led by the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner. To win the SEC next year, LSU may have to go through Oklahoma and Texas.

Here is On3’s assessment of LSU’s 2024 chances.

While 2023 didn’t go the way LSU necessarily planned, the Tigers — from a pure talent standpoint — have a national championship-caliber team, according to Staples and Wasserman. But Brian Kelly has some big decisions to make on the staff. Wednesday, LSU fired defensive coordinator Matt House and the rest of the defensive staff, meaning Kelly has another vacancy to fill after Mike Denbrock departed for Notre Dame. But even with those two openings, the Tigers could have a path toward contending for a national championship in 2024 because of the level of talent in Baton Rouge.

Garrett Nussmeier can lead the Tigers all the way next year but we will need to find out who all of the coordinators are going to be first.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire