On3 lists an LSU coach as one of the top assistants on the head coaching radar

Matt Zenitz of On3 has listed his list of top assistant coaches that could be future head coaches and an LSU coach made the list.

Matt House, who serves as LSU’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, is the guy who made the list. He is entering his second year on the bayou this fall. Last year, House’s defense managed to rank fourth in the SEC in passing defense (206.2 yards per game), fifth in scoring (22.5 points per game), and sixth in total defense (354.6 yards per game).

House was able to do that with a defense full of transfers. He taught them his defense in a short period of time and still got a lot of production out of them. Plus, he helped Harold Perkins become one of the top linebackers in the country as a freshman.

If he has another great season as the Tigers defensive coordinator, he will definitely be on the shortlist for some head coaching jobs.

Nearly half of the FBS head coach hires this past cycle were assistants without previous FBS head coach experience. Here are 20 assistants that administrators are high on as head coach candidates entering this year. Some other names that came up here: https://t.co/99RYTpIo7v pic.twitter.com/ZZebgukqj6 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 29, 2023

