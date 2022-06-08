On3 lists KJ Jefferson as a top-10 QB ahead of 2022 season

Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson proved to many last season that he can handle the pressure of being a starting quarterback, and lead his team to become of the best in the Southeastern Conference.

The rising junior took over the Razorbacks’ offense in 2021 and threw for over 2,500 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was also the team’s second-leading rusher, and led Arkansas to their first bowl win since 2015.

After achieving so much last season, it is easy to see why more eyes will be on Jefferson as the 2022 College Football season draws nearer.

On3 recently released their top-10 quarterbacks, as part of their “Impact 300”, with Jefferson making the list at no. 8.

Jefferson’s incredible dual-threat ability is what earned him a spot on the list, says On3’s Nikki Chavanelle.

Back for his fourth season with the Hogs, second as the starter, KJ Jefferson is one of the best deep-ball passers and runners in the country. In 2021, he threw for 2,676 yards with an additional 664 rushing yards. He posted 21 touchdowns with four interceptions and added six more scores on the ground. His NIL value is $823,000.

According to On3, Impact 300 ranks the best players in college football entering the 2022 season, with a full release coming in the next few weeks. Prior to the release of the inaugural list – which also factors into the calculation of On3’s NIL Valuation.