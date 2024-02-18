On3 lists Garrett Nussmeier as a breakout star in 2024

With Jayden Daniels off to the NFL, Garrett Nussmeier is set to be LSU’s next starting quarterback.

Nussmeier’s time has been long awaited and highly anticipated. He’s played sparingly his first three years in Baton Rouge but has 1,720 yards and 11 touchdowns under his belt.

Now taking over the full-time role, the hopes are high. On3’s JD Pickell agrees.

“If he’s guilty of anything, it’s loving to sling that football downfield,” Pickell said.

With LSU’s talent at wide receiver and Joe Sloan taking over at offensive coordinator, Pickell expects the offense to look similar to what it was last year.

Uncle Rico 🤝 Garrett Nussmeier Throwing the pigskin over them mountains Nuss Buss en route Full thoughts:https://t.co/80kCsNdSea | @BengalTigerOn3 pic.twitter.com/NRQmP1cFGj — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) February 17, 2024

“Dude can sling it. I want to make sure you leave this segment knowing that,” Pickell said.

“I think you’ll see that offense continue to churn at a really high level,” he added.

Nussmeier led LSU to a win in the bowl game, throwing for 395 yards and three touchdowns, including leading a game-winning 98-yard touchdown drive.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire