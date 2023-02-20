On3 lists Blake Corum as a top 10 player in all of college football

1
Trent Knoop
·2 min read

Michigan running back Blake Corum finished seventh last season in the Heisman voting. Corum had 125 total points and the then-junior had eight first-place votes.

Corum racked up eight first-place votes while getting injured against Illinois and missing basically the entire Ohio State game, the whole Purdue and TCU games as well while healing from an injury.

It’s hard to imagine a world where Corum wouldn’t have been in the top three in 2022 if he hadn’t been injured against the Fighting Illini. During the 2022 campaign, he rushed for 1,463 yards and scored 18 times on the ground — he was arguably the best back in the country.

With all that in mind, it’s no surprise that On3 listed Corum as a top-10 college football player entering the 2023 season.

Here is what the site had to say about its No. 6 ranked player in the country:

Want a guy you can just hand the ball off to and have good things happen? Look no further than Corum, who carried a hefty load in the Michigan backfield. Corum single-handedly beat a couple teams last season, toting the rock 247 times for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was a major reason Michigan made a repeat appearance in the College Football Playoff.

There was doubt Corum would return for his senior year. Depending on which mock drafts you looked at, he ranged from a second-round pick to a fourth-round selection. The Wolverines have been known as a run-first identity and there are zero reasons that should change in 2023.

With the return of Corum and the emergence of Donovan Edwards — Michigan will have the best one-two punch in all of college football.

PFF lists 8 Michigan football players in top 10 at their positions entering 2023

Michigan football reveals new necklace as prize for beating Ohio State

Michigan football announces staff changes

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

