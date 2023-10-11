On3’s Jesse Simonton says LSU has been one of the most disappointing preseason top 25 teams

LSU entered the second season under coach Brian Kelly with high expectations after winning the SEC West in a surprisingly successful Year 1.

But the Tigers took two losses before the month of October, essentially knocking them out of the College Football Playoff race, and now they likely have no margin for error if they hope to recapture the division title this season.

No matter how you slice it, it’s been a disappointing start to the season for LSU, whose offense has been even better than advertised but has significant issues on defense, which wasn’t exactly expected heading into the season.

On3’s Jesse Simonton broke down which preseason top 25 teams have disappointed the most, and the Tigers were among them.

Some other disappointments from the preseason Top 25? How about LSU? Jayden Daniels has been fantastic, but the Tigers were a Top 5 team with title hopes, and they already have two losses because they have one of the worst defenses in the country.

LSU certainly still has the chance to make some noise this season. It has a good chance of entering the bye ahead of the Alabama game at 6-2, and if the Tigers can replicate last season’s upset, they’ll be right back in the mix to win the SEC West.

But it’s been a tough start for LSU, certainly not the one fans had in mind, and the Tigers will need to end the year on a very strong note to salvage a successful season.

