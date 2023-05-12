On3’s JD PicKell thinks LSU will win double-digit games again in 2023

Coach Brian Kelly set the standard high in his first season in Baton Rouge.

What many thought would be a rebuilding year turned out to be much more as LSU won 10 games as well as the SEC West thanks to a gutsy home win against Alabama. Entering Year 2, the Tigers hope to achieve similar results after returning a lot of production and adding talent this offseason.

At least one person thinks this team can run it back. On3’s JD PicKell said he would take the over on a 9.5 win total for the Tigers.

“I’m tossing and turning in the bed at night. My wife’s like ‘What’s going on?’ I’m like, ‘Babe, I don’t know. Is LSU going to win 10 games or nine games?’ Because Vegas knows something, now. Nine and a half wins, you and I know, they know something here. It’s going to be very close to either side of this. So you think on it,” PicKell said. “Here’s what I’ve decided: Brian Kelly took this team to Atlanta his year in Baton Rouge. First year in Baton Rouge, Brian Kelly takes them to the SEC title game.

“Now LSU last year, what were the games that they lost? The games that it felt like, from the outside looking in, where LSU beat themselves. Tennessee, maybe you kind of throw that one out. They don’t play Tennessee this year. Show me the three losses for LSU. Just give me losses, show me the three.”

PicKell said that looking at the Tigers’ schedule in 2023, the only games that look like obvious potential losses are the season opener against Florida State in Orlando and the rematch against the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

“I think Jayden Daniels improves, I think this defense improves,” he said. “I think the culture matures. I don’t think we see LSU beat themselves like we saw them do last year against A&M. So we’re taking over 9.5 wins. Again, safe games, safe prizes, go ahead and lock that one in. We like the Tigers for 10 wins on the season.”

LSU fans will certainly hope PicKell winds up being correct as the Tigers look to compete for a College Football Playoff spot in Kelly’s second season.

